Mumbai: BEST awarded for commitment towards clean energy |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST Undertaking) has been awarded as "Best Performing Distribution Company" for best performance of Electric supply Division.

It has been conferred with the trophy and certificate for "Outstanding Performance" at the hands of Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairman, Central Electricity Authority (CEA) & Secretary to the Government of India in the presences dignitaries on the occasion IPPA Awards 2023 ceremony on April 8, 2023.

Read Also Mumbai: BEST changes bus pattern for Sundays and holidays

BEST awarded for commitment towards clean energy

Award Ceremony was organized by the Independent Power Producers Association of India (IPPAI) that was held from on April 7- April 9, 2023 at the Shoonya Farm Retreat, Belgundi, Belgaum. BEST Undertaking's exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to promoting clean energy and sustainable practices in the power sector has been widely recognized and appreciated.