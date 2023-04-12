 Mumbai: BEST awarded for commitment towards clean energy
Award Ceremony was organized by the Independent Power Producers Association of India (IPPAI) that was held from on 7th to 9th April 2023 at the Shoonya Farm Retreat, Belgundi, Belgaum.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST Undertaking) has been awarded as "Best Performing Distribution Company" for best performance of Electric supply Division.

It has been conferred with the trophy and certificate for "Outstanding Performance" at the hands of Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairman, Central Electricity Authority (CEA) & Secretary to the Government of India in the presences dignitaries on the occasion IPPA Awards 2023 ceremony on April 8, 2023.

Award Ceremony was organized by the Independent Power Producers Association of India (IPPAI) that was held from on April 7- April 9, 2023 at the Shoonya Farm Retreat, Belgundi, Belgaum. BEST Undertaking's exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to promoting clean energy and sustainable practices in the power sector has been widely recognized and appreciated.

