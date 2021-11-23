Mumbai: BEST asks Mumbaikars to send designs for 'Ho-Ho' buses; check details here

BEST asked Mumbaikars to design the buses (external look) for ho ho services, which will be supposed to run between CSMT and Juhu.



"To connect the Mumbaikars directly with Ho-Ho services, BEST decided to launch 'Design Mumbai Ho Ho Bus Campaign' on November 23. Every Mumbaikars can participate in this campaign and suggest an outer design for the buses of Ho Ho services. Participants can send their design to the BEST till November 30 on- probestundertaking@gmail.com" said an official of BEST.



When asked motive behind launching this campaign, he said ,"we want to give local connect to 'Ho Ho' services".



"For Mumbaikars who want to see the Ho Ho buses so that it can connect with the city, we have started design the Ho Ho Bus campaign. We welcome creative ideas for this" said Lokesh Chandra, General Manager, BEST.



Earlier to give fillip to tourism in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking to launch launch air-conditioned electric Hop-on, Hop-off bus service shortly.



"Called Ho-Ho buses, these 30-minute services will be available for 11 hours every day for unlimited rides at Rs 250 each. Tourists can alight at chosen sites, explore to heart’s content. There will be two boarding points at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Juhu, and 11 halting points for 19 sightseeing locations", said a senior officer of BEST adding that to connect with Mumbaikar, we decided to give the look to the buses decided by common Mumbaikars.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 11:17 PM IST