Mumbai: BEST airport service reaches arrival, departure gates

A BEST bus at the departure of international airport |

Mumbai: Making the airport bus service more convenient, the BEST has now started operating buses right outside the departure and arrival gates. Earlier, these buses would pick or drop passengers almost 300 metres away from the gates. The move has been resorted to eyeing increased ridership on these buses which ply on three routes.

“The operation of AC buses from departure gate P 10 and arrival gate P 4 started at 2.10 pm on Tuesday,” said the BEST officials. Currently, 15 AC buses are being operated, at a frequency of 45 minutes, by the BEST from the airport to Navi Mumbai, Thane and south Mumbai.

BEST general manager Lokesh Chandra said, “Now it will be very convenient for the air travellers as buses will be available near the arrival and departure areas. More Mumbaikars should opt for this environment-friendly public transport service which is very economical. Now passengers can even reserve their bus seats in advance through the Chalo App.”

Currently, BEST operates more than 3,600 bus services daily on its over 500 routes in the city and suburban areas, including Navi Mumbai and Thane.