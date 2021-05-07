Mumbai: Beneficiaries’ turnout dips, 41K people inoculated in past 24 hrs

Beneficiaries’ turnout dropped 31.66 per cent in the last 24 hours across Mumbai. According to the data, 41,107 beneficiaries were inoculated on Friday as compared to 60,153 beneficiaries who were administered the vaccine a day before.

The civic officials have attributed this drop to the walk-in registration being closed and only beneficiaries with registration were allowed at all vaccine centres in the city.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 26.21 lakh persons have received coronavirus vaccine jabs, including 6.05 lakh who have received both doses, in the city as of Friday evening. Moreover, those who want a vaccine dose must register themselves on the Co-WIN portal and book a slot at a vaccination centre of their choice before reaching there.

According to the data beneficiaries above 45 years of age were also reduced on Friday. Only 16,324 were vaccinated as compared to 28,619 which was done just a day before. “We have closed walk-in beneficiaries at all centres due to which there has been a reduction,” said a senior health official.

Meanwhile, there was huge chaos at the BKC vaccine centre in Mumbai following which the beneficiaries without registration were turned away and asked to register and come. “BMC had clearly stated no walk-in will be allowed from Friday at any centre, but then also there were many beneficiaries who had come without registration due to which there was a long queue. However all those with registration were only allowed,” said a doctor at BKC jumbo vaccine centre.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said citizens need to book an appointment through the government portals for inoculation, but in some centres the vaccination was carried out on a walk-in basis and for those who had registered. “However, with the rising number of cases in the last week, more people started rushing for vaccination, but they were affected by the short supply of the doses being supplied by the two producers," he said.