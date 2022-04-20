Mumbai becomes first city in country to get 100% digital buses with 'Tap In, Tap Out' facility

Mumbai becomes the first city in India whose bus operating agency of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) have introduced card readers which will enable passengers to tap-in and out of the bus. On April 20, the BEST Undertaking launched this facility for lakhs of passengers on Churchgate-Gateway of India route inside bus number 112.

As per plans, in the initial first week the BEST will operate on only this particular route and they have installed the card readers inside two buses. In the first phase, the BEST will cater to bus routes plying in south Mumbai particularly Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Churchgate, Nariman Point, Colaba among other areas; where some of these buses will have these card readers fitted.

“We want to gauge the response from people, find out the probable glitches and so it will be available on bus route number 112. Initially we will operate in south Mumbai and gradually scale it up to other parts of Mumbai. In the next three months these car readers will be installed in at least 1000 buses,” said Lokesh Chandra, General Manager, BEST Undertaking.

Passengers will have option of scanning tickets through Chalo App and NCMC card as well. They will have an option of getting a print-out of physical ticket or simply tap against the card reader. In the initial few days, conductors and ground ticket checking staff will be on road to assist passengers, look into problems faced by them and address issues.

The officials claimed that it will barely take a second or so to tap against the card reader and proceed. The card reader will print tickets as well when tapped using the NCMC card. These buses offer a fully digital experience to passengers, where they can ‘tap in’ and ‘tap out’ themselves as they board and de-board the bus.

The fare will be automatically calculated based on the distance travelled and deducted. Super Saver plan holders and bus pass holders can also use this tap-in tap-out system to travel. Only those passengers using the app or card will be allowed to use these 100% digital buses. The Chalo App has seen 12 lakh downloads and 2 lakh bus cards issued so far, while the BEST expects to clock 60 lakh digital bus trips in April.

Passenger needs to tap from the driver's end to ensure that the driver sees it as these buses will be made conductor less. If someone doesn't tap at the time of exit from the bus then the maximum amount on that route will get deducted. The buses plying on 174 Ring Routes will be initially covered and has fares of Rs 5 and Rs 6.

Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray who inaugurated this feature said that BEST is India’s 1st bus service to go completely digital; proudly inaugurated tap-in tap-out service on Gateway of India to Churchgate route ushering stress-free commute. He added that the BEST have also commenced refurbishing bus stops to make them more safe and comfortable for commuters.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 09:10 PM IST