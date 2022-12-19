e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Beaten by shopkeeper, man dies by suicide in Chembur

After the incident, the man, Kalu Shekde, went to his friend's house and jumped through the bedroom window.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 08:11 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Beaten by shopkeeper, man dies by suicide in Chembur | Representative Photo
Mumbai: A 40-year-old man died by suicide by jumping off the 15th floor in Chembur on Sunday after he was thrashed by a shopkeeper with a belt for sitting on the counter of the shoe shop.

After the incident, the man, Kalu Shekde, went to his friend's house and jumped through the bedroom window. The police have arrested the shopkeeper, Subhash Bhat. Police said Mr Shekde's wife Ms Sharmila had filed a complaint against Mr Bhat.

Police officer Ajay Bhosale said that the statement of Ms Sharmila has been recorded. The investigation is on. Mr Shekde, a resident of Vatsalatai Naik Nagar, was working as a driver, but he had an accident two years ago, after which he stopped driving.

