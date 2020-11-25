Mumbai-based travel firm comes up with 'Vaccine Tour' package for US

As the emergence of a Covid-19 vaccine doesn't seem to be far away, a city-based travel and tour operator has announced a unique coronavirus vaccine tourism package for VIP clients who wish to travel to the United States to get a shot of the vaccine.

From early this week, a message selling the idea of 'Vaccine Tourism' started doing rounds on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. Attributing to Mumbai-based travel and tourism firm - 'Gem Tours and Travels', the message stated, "Be among first to get Covid vaccine: As soon as Pfizer Vaccine is officially published to sell in America (Tentative date 11th December), we are ready to get it done for select few VVIP clients. Costs Rs 1,74,999 including airfare for Mumbai - New York - Mumbai, stay for 3 nights and 4 days with breakfast and one vaccine dose".

According to their website, Gem Tours and Travels have their head office in Mumbai along with branches in other cities like Surat, Pune, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jamnagar, Rajkot, and Ghaziabad.

When the Free Press Journal contacted the firm it informed the tour programme is still in 'developmental' stage and there has not been any decision on the time frame for the tour. It also mentioned that preference to their clients would be given on a first come first serve basis.

"We are neither holding or procuring any Covid vaccine nor are we collecting any advance payment. We would require you to register with us providing your personal details following which everything will be done as per official permission of US health department," stated an official from the firm.

It further highlighted that unless the US government announces official sales for non-American residents, the tour programme wouldn't be conducted. The official also mentioned that their clients would be transported via commercial airlines and not through private aircraft.