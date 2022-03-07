Mumbai-based journalist Harini Rana is UN Gen Equality Ally

Mumbai-based sports journalist Harini Rana has been selected by United Nations Women as the generation equality ally for India and Asia. The announcement was made by the UN India team leading up to International Women’s Day on March 8.

“Generation equality brings together next generations of women’s rights activists with gender equality advocates and visionaries. Collectively, these change makers of all ages and genders can tackle the unfinished business of empowering women through a ground-breaking, multigenerational campaign,” UN India team said in its announcement.

Speaking on her selection, Rana said, “As an Indian girl, I have always been passionate towards getting more girls involved in sports and with this I have an opportunity to live my dream and work towards a cause which is so dear to me.”

Rana has been in the news recently as the only Indian invited by the UK Parliament for International Women’s Day debate on a panel that included 12 other achievers in the recently concluded celebration for Women’s Day 2022. In June 2021, she was selected by International Cricket Council for their newly launched 100 per cent Cricket Future Leaders Programme which is to involve more female leaders in world cricket.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 11:29 PM IST