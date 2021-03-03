Mumbai: Bank of writers to give a helping hand to needy SSC, HSC students

To help needy and specially-abled students preparing for Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examinations, the state board has given permission to opt for writers or readers while maintaining Covid-19 safety and precautionary measures. The board has also started district wise helpline and counselling to resolve queries of schools and junior colleges.

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released a circular informing students, schools and junior colleges that a bank of candidates who wish to help specially-abled students as writers or readers during board exams has been created through the Maharashtra State Council Of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Pune.

Students and schools can find people interested in acting as writers or readers at the online platform

https://www.research.net/r/readerwriterbank. These writers can be used to help students appearing for SSC and HSC board exams anywhere in Maharashtra.

Also, schools can furnish details of writers available with them and add to the bank. Similarly, candidates interested in helping specially-abled and needy students can register themselves on the link. The link will be active till March 31, 2021.

In addition, the board has created a district wise helpline for queries related to SSC and HSC board exams. The board stated, "In Mumbai, schools can approach board divisional officers Mustaq Shaikh at +91 7020014714 and Giridhar Bhoj at +91 7058595664. Also, schools can write to sschsc.mumbaiboard@gmail.com."

This year, Class 12 HSC board theory examinations are scheduled to be conducted offline from April 23 to May 21, 2021 and Class 10 SSC exams from April 29 to May 20, 2021.