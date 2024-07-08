 Mumbai: Bangur Nagar Police Apprehend 34-Year-Old Delivery Man For Harassing Goregaon Woman Over Vada Pav Order
Mumbai: Bangur Nagar Police Apprehend 34-Year-Old Delivery Man For Harassing Goregaon Woman Over Vada Pav Order

The woman reported the incident to the police and cops traced identified the sender and subsequently arrested him in Charkop, Kandivali West. The police collected evidence from his mobile phone.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Mumbai: The Bangur Nagar police have arrested a 34-year-old delivery man for harassing and stalking a 48-year-old customer in Goregaon.

About The Incident

According to the police, on July 5, the woman visited her friend’s residence in Goregaon and ordered Vada Pav via a food delivery app. Rohit Pawar delivered the order and asked to use the bathroom, which she refused, and the man left.

She later found less Vada Pav than expected and tried to connect the app via call, but it connected to Pawar. He requested that she not complain.

She ended the call and reported the issue on the app. Upon learning of the complaint, Pawar sent obscene messages from his private number to her mobile. The woman reported the incident to the police and cops traced identified the sender and subsequently arrested him in Charkop, Kandivali West. The police collected evidence from his mobile phone.

