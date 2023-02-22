Mumbai: Bangladeshi booked for getting Indian passport illegally | representative pic

Mumbai: The police have registered an offence against a 34-year-old Bangladeshi national who allegedly procured an Indian passport illegally and then travelled abroad multiple times using it.



According to the Sahar police, around 5pm on Monday, a passenger holding an Indian passport, who was supposed to fly to Doha in Qatar for a job, came for an immigration check. While checking the documents, officials found a Bangladesh visa on his passport and it was revealed that he had visited Bangladesh twice last year. A detailed inquiry with the passenger revealed that he was a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India with his family in 1992 through the Bangladesh border.

Procured Indian passport from Kolkata in 2017



The officials learned that after entering India, the passenger and his family stayed in 24 Parganas District of West Bengal and later settled in Jalpaiguri. While staying in Jalpaiguri, the passenger, with the help of his brother-in-law, procured his Aadhaar and PAN card, police said. On the basis of these documents, the accused managed to procure an Indian passport from Kolkata in 2017. He had gone to Doha in 2018 using this passport and returned to India in September 2022. He later got a Bangladeshivisa and visited the country twice last year and returned to India on February 10.



Immigration officials then checked data on the passenger's cell phone and found images of Bangladeshi citizenship cards of him, his wife and his parents. The authorities then got an offence registered against him with the Sahar police on Monday night. He has been booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Passport Act.