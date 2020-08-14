Mumbai: Bandra's iconic Jogger's Park to get makeover

Mumbai: The iconic Jogger's Park promenade located at Bandra west is all set to receive a facelift. Its seaside jogging track has been in a dilapidated condition, even though the garden cell of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took over the charge of its maintenance from private.

Congress corporator of Bandra west Asif Zakaria, who has been instrumental in pushing the civic body to pace up renovation work, told the Free Press Journal that the garden will be renovated and will be transformed into one of the most iconic spots in suburban Mumbai.