The Bandra Kalanagar Mantralya and other Government staffers' Colony Redevelopment undertaken by the Public Works Department has been delayed amid Covid-19. KT Patil Chief Engineer, PWD confirmed and stated that the entire project completion revised deadline is now August 2022. The earlier deadline was December this year."

For smooth execution of the project works it has been divided into four phases. Phase 1 will be completed in December 2021, February, May, and August 2022.

In the ongoing housing redevelopment plan total 2132 quarters will be newly made available. For Class 1 officer two buildings comprising 120 tenements will be built in and for Class 3&4 12 buildings will be constructed wherein 2012 tenements will be built. At present the construction of Class 1 officers us get to begin while work of other buildings is ongoing as per the PWD.

The project cost is Rs 296.12 crore and in all 14 towers of ground plus 16 stories each will be built. The Bandra government colony land is spread over a 96.12 acres, of which six acres land will be utilised to build the new structures. Besides, the said project will free up Twenty acres of prime space near Bandra Kurla Complex. Patil said, "A master plan on same has been submitted to the Maharashtra government for approval. If approved a smart township comprising residential and commercial structures same on the lines of BKC will be developed. This will generate revenue to the government."

The new buildings are being constructed using the slip-form method (concrete is poured into a continuously moving form) and the walls will be seamless, since no brick will be used.



Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 10:58 PM IST