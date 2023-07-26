Mumbai: Bandra GRP Registers FIR Against Transgender For Allegedly Insulting Female Passenger On Local Train

Representative Image

In a recent incident, the Bandra Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a transgender individual on charges of insulting a female passenger aboard a local train. The incident took place on Tuesday, involving a 44-year-old woman traveling from Marine Lines Railway Station to Santacruz.

According to information received from a source, a transgender person boarded the compartment at Matunga station and began demanding money from fellow passengers. The situation took an unpleasant turn when the transgender put their hand on the head of the complainant woman in the same compartment. The woman objected to this gesture and refused to comply. In response, the transgender asserted that they were offering blessings.

Transgender lifted her saree in front of the complainant

However, the situation escalated further when the woman questioned the transgender's gender identity, asking how she could determine if they were a woman or a man. In an alarming turn of events, the transgender lifted her saree in front of the complainant woman.

The act of lifting the saree triggered a heated altercation between the complainant and the transgender individual. In response to the distressing incident, the woman promptly proceeded to the Bandra GRP police station, where she filed a formal complaint against the transgender.

Case registered

Acting on the woman's complaint, the Bandra GRP registered an FIR against the transgender individual under Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with "Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman." The FIR identifies the transgender person as Shivanya Sarla, also known as Kaushalya, aged 24.

A GRP police officer involved in the case stated that the FIR had been filed against Shivanya Sarla alias Kaushalya, and a notice under CrPC Act 41(A) had been issued.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)