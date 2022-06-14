e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Bandra gets new ticket booking office with one Divyang-friendly window

With a total area of 195 sqm, the queuing area is 120 sqm & has a 75 sqm pathway and has been constructed at a cost of approx Rs. 1 crore.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
Photo: File Image

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, a new Booking Office has been opened at Bandra (East) on 14th June 2022 and is located at the South foot-over bridge (FOB).

The booking office consists of four counters, including one Divyang-friendly window.

With a total area of 195 sqm, the queuing area is 120 sqm & has a 75 sqm pathway and has been constructed at a cost of approx Rs. 1 crore.

This booking office will prove beneficial, especially, to the commuters coming from Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) & Kalanagar area.

With this new booking office, there are now three booking offices at Bandra with the main booking office located on the West side while the other two are on the East side, one at Northeast FOB deck and the other newly opened at South FOB.

Read Also
Mumbai: CR begins repair work of Dadar foot-over bridge constructed in 1942
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Bandra gets new ticket booking office with one Divyang-friendly window

RECENT STORIES

National Herald case: ED asks Rahul Gandhi to rejoin investigation tomorrow for third consecutive...

National Herald case: ED asks Rahul Gandhi to rejoin investigation tomorrow for third consecutive...

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cyber Cell restores 70 websites hacked over Prophet remark controversy

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cyber Cell restores 70 websites hacked over Prophet remark controversy

Mumbai: BEST to introduce 100 luxury high-end segment of buses

Mumbai: BEST to introduce 100 luxury high-end segment of buses

Mumbai: BEST makes grand plan of illuminating bus stops with LED advertisements

Mumbai: BEST makes grand plan of illuminating bus stops with LED advertisements

Thane: More than 1300 Zilla Parishad schools to reopen from tomorrow

Thane: More than 1300 Zilla Parishad schools to reopen from tomorrow