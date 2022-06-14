Mumbai: Bandra gets new ticket booking office with one Divyang-friendly window

Photo: File Image

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, a new Booking Office has been opened at Bandra (East) on 14th June 2022 and is located at the South foot-over bridge (FOB).

The booking office consists of four counters, including one Divyang-friendly window.

With a total area of 195 sqm, the queuing area is 120 sqm & has a 75 sqm pathway and has been constructed at a cost of approx Rs. 1 crore.

This booking office will prove beneficial, especially, to the commuters coming from Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) & Kalanagar area.

With this new booking office, there are now three booking offices at Bandra with the main booking office located on the West side while the other two are on the East side, one at Northeast FOB deck and the other newly opened at South FOB.