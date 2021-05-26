Mumbai: Bandongari Hill on WEH to get Switz safety nets

The Bandongari Hill on the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Kandivli will be covered with safety nets that have been procured from Switzerland. The entire project will be carried out under the supervision of project management consultants from VJTI, an Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) official said.

A major landslide had taken place here last year during the monsoon. However, no injuries were reported. Following the incident, the MMRDA had proposed major mitigation and stabilisation work to prevent any future untoward incident from taking place. The project is expected to be completed within nine months.

Recently, gurdian minister Aditya Thackeray and Mumbai metropolitan commissioner R A Rajeev, along with his team, visited the site and took stock of the situation.

The MMRDA said that work is on in full swing.

As per the proposed plan to protect the hill from erosion and landslide, system for rainwater seepage and drainage gallery for easy follow of water will be made. Also a wall will be built adjacent to the hill to protect the road and motorists passing by. IIT Bombay experts had given some recommendations that have been considered by the MMRDA.

Reportedly, the project has been pegged at a cost of Rs 13 crore.