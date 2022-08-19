Mumbai: Balcony ceiling collapses in Kalbadevi; one injured

Mike

The ceiling of a balcony of a residential structure collapsed on Friday in Kalbadevi, injuring one.



The incident took place around 2 pm on the fourth floor of a ground plus seven-floor structure, where a part of the balcony roof of the flat collapsed. Personnel from the fire brigade rushed to the spot.



According to the fire control department, one person was minorly injured and was sent to G.T. Hospital, Kalbadevi. “As soon we reached the spot, the debris was cleared and no casualties were reported," said a fire official of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB)



Due to the debris, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) diverted the bus route of the buses traveling in that direction. The BEST informed the citizens regarding the diversion by tweeting on the Twitter handle, "Due to the collapse of a building at Kalbadevi Road, bus routes No. A5, 9, 10, 14, 15, A124 have been diverted in the up direction from Vardhaman Chowk via Lokmanya Tilak to Mahatma Phule Market, via Mohammad Ali Road to Paydhuni from 15.15 hrs onwards."



The collapse information was received by the disaster management control by the citizen helpline number 1916.