Mumbai: Balasaheb Thorat meets Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat called on NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday to discuss preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections.
The visit comes on a day when three MLAs from the NCP and one from the Congress joined the ruling BJP. Talking to reporters after the meeting, Thorat said, "Pawar saheb is a senior leader of the alliance and we discussed election preparation."
Replying to a question whether the MNS would join the Congress-NCP alliance, he said the issue was not discussed during the meeting. Thorat refused to elaborate on the seat-sharing formula for the state polls.
