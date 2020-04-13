Mumbai: Balasaheb Thorat, Chhagan Bhujbal order action to curb black marketing of essential goods

Mumbai: In view of the lockdown being extended up to April 30, the Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat has asked the divisional commissioners and district collectors to supervise that foodgrains are made available to migrated families under the Public Distribution Scheme as part of the portability ration card. Already the department of food and civil supplies has issued its directives in this regard.

''However, it has come to our notice that despite such directives, foodgrains are not being supplied to migrated families. Therefore, wide publicity should be given for the directive by the department of food and civil supplies,'' said Thorat in his directive to the divisional commissioners and district collectors.

Further, Thorat has said he has received many complaints with regard to the sale of essential goods through grocery shops at the inflated rates. Action should be taken immediately against such grocery shop operators.