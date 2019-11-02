Mumbai: Bail denied for sex crime against wife

Mumbai: A court here has denied bail to a merchant navy personnel accused of forcing his wife to have sex with other men and recording the act.

According to the FIR, the accused, who used to work as a captain in the merchant navy, got married in 2009 and the couple have a son.

According to the woman’s complaint, the accused made her drink a lot of alcohol on one occasion and asked a visitor to their house to have sex with her.

She said her husband recorded the act and used to blackmail her, saying he would upload the video clips on the internet if she refused his “sex fantasies”.

He made her have sex with various men over a period of several years, the woman complained. She lodged the police case in February, after she was assaulted by the accused.

The accused has claimed that the complainant’s parents are influential and are trying to implicate him, further alleging that his wife used to indulge in extra-marital affairs while he was out on the sea on duty.

Judge AD Deo, in her order last month, rejected the accused’s bail plea and said his actions were “perverse and immoral”.