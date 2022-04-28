Mumbai: Bag lifting gang nabbed by crime branch sleuths

The slueths of crime branch unit 11 have arrested five men, who are a part of a gang of bag lifters operational in suburban parts of the city. The gang has orchestrated two bag lifting incidents, one each on April 25 and 26 in Dindoshi area of Goregaon (E), wherein bags with valuable worth ₹3.5 lakh and ₹98,700 was lifted. Based on these complaints, a case was registered and police scrutinised the CCTV camera footage, wherein two men were seen recceing the area. On the basis of a tip off, police learnt that the accused was to come in the Malad area and subsequently a trap was laid. While police not only arrested the mastermind, but also nabbed the accomplices, making a total of five arrests in the matter. All the arrested accused have a criminal history and were produced before a local magistrate court, wherein they were remanded in police custody for further probe.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 07:05 PM IST