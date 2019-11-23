Mumbai: Baby dies, KEM in the dock

This incensed the members who slammed the civic administration for its negligence and irresponsible attitude, which they felt, had resulted in the death of the infant.

The members also demanded a third-party enquiry into the incident and suspension of the dean of KEM, Hemant Deshmukh, and other staff on duty at the time of the fire.

The parent of the child, in turn, asked the KEM hospital to conduct a post mortem in the presence of three forensic assistant professors from three other hospitals.

This, after Prince’s father Pannelal Rajbhar wrote to the dean of KEM hospital, alleging that its staffers did not have training in handling fire in the intensive care unit (ICU), owing to which his son died.