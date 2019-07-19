Mumbai: ‘B Ward’ officer stands suspended

Mumbai: BMC commissioner Pra-veen Pardeshi ordered the suspension of B ward's assistant commissioner Vivek Rahi on Thursday evening; Vinayak Vispute was asked to take his charge.

Following the death of 13 residents in Kesarbai building, which collapsed on Tuesday, Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi had said during a standing committee meeting on Wednesday that the BMC will examine the role of officials who were working in B ward in 1994, when the building was assessed. During the meeting, corporators across party lines felt that the BMC was at fault and demanded action against B Ward officials.