Mumbai: ‘B Ward’ officer stands suspended

Mumbai: BMC commissioner Pra-veen Pardeshi ordered the suspension of B ward's assistant commissioner Vivek Rahi on Thursday evening; Vinayak Vispute was asked to take his charge.
Following the death of 13 residents in Kesarbai building, which collapsed on Tuesday, Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi had said during a standing committee meeting on Wednesday that the BMC will examine the role of officials who were working in B ward in 1994, when the building was assessed. During the meeting, corporators across party lines felt that the BMC was at fault and demanded action against B Ward officials.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)