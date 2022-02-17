Mumbai: Average of 40 forgotten cell phones found monthly in BEST buses

The BEST buses have become a good place for find mobile phones. Each month the BEST administration is finding an average of 40 cell phones forgotten inside buses. Between January 2021 to January this year; there have been 521 mobile phones that the conductors and drivers of BEST found lying inside the buses. In 2020, BEST recovered a total of 798 cell phones from their buses.

Sources in Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said that nearly 60 percent of the lost mobile phones recovered by employees, are yet to be claimed by their owners. These are the phones usually misplaced by the passengers. As per figures obtained, most number of mobile phones were found by BEST staffs during September 2021 when 53 mobiles were recovered while least was in April last year at 25 mobile phones found.

On a adaily average, the BEST staff finds just over 1 mobile phone inside a bus. These phones were misplaced by the passengers while they were travelling. Majority of these phones recovered were Android based as against iOS.

As conductor-less buses are being operated the chances of mobile phones being found by conductors --- who either board at the end of journey or in the middle of the route for issuing tickets --- has come down. The BEST officials agree that there are chances that other passengers might also take these cell phones after finding it inside the bus while travelling. There have been cases where these mobile phones are submitted at the last stop to the BEST bus driver or conductor.

As per the procedure, if a bus conductor or driver recover any lost item, they deposit it to the depot manager. It is then submitted to the 'BEST Loss Property' section at Wadala depot. Every month, BEST publishes a list of recovered mobile phones and valuables in its website and social media accounts.

Speaking on the matter, BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade said, “Owners can easily claim their lost item by presenting their identity proof at Wadala depot. We publish the data on our website and social media handles as well”.

After the data is published the authorities wait for nearly a month or so after which they send it to Oshiwara depot where they auction different items found inside BEST buses; including mobile phones, in bulk. According to the data, in April 2020, not a single phone was claimed by their owners. While in May 2020, all the recovered phones were claimed by their employees. There have been cases when conductors and drivers has returned valuable items like jewellery and cash to the passengers, in these cases we felicitate the employees to encourage them and others.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 07:05 AM IST