Mumbai: Autorickshaw driver held for trying to kidnap 12-year-old boy in Parel | File Photo

The Kalachowki police have arrested a 31-year-old tempo driver for allegedly trying to kidnap a 12-year-old boy from near his Parel residence.

When the boy started shouting on being taken away, his neighbour, who is a juice vendor, nabbed the accused and informed the police. The complainant in the matter is the child’s father, who found his son crying amid a huge crowd outside his house when he returned from work. The juice vendor said he saw the accused chatting with the child, who didn’t seem to recognise him. The stranger was coaxing the child to accompany him, he said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Pravin Munde said the driver, Sadashiv Shingte, is a native of Solapur and had come from Pune with a passenger. They have registered an FIR for kidnapping against him.