 Mumbai: Autorickshaw driver held for trying to kidnap 12-year-old boy in Parel
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Autorickshaw driver held for trying to kidnap 12-year-old boy in Parel

Mumbai: Autorickshaw driver held for trying to kidnap 12-year-old boy in Parel

When the boy started shouting on being taken away, his neighbour, who is a juice vendor, nabbed the accused and informed the police.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Autorickshaw driver held for trying to kidnap 12-year-old boy in Parel | File Photo

The Kalachowki police have arrested a 31-year-old tempo driver for allegedly trying to kidnap a 12-year-old boy from near his Parel residence.

When the boy started shouting on being taken away, his neighbour, who is a juice vendor, nabbed the accused and informed the police. The complainant in the matter is the child’s father, who found his son crying amid a huge crowd outside his house when he returned from work. The juice vendor said he saw the accused chatting with the child, who didn’t seem to recognise him. The stranger was coaxing the child to accompany him, he said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Pravin Munde said the driver, Sadashiv Shingte, is a native of Solapur and had come from Pune with a passenger. They have registered an FIR for kidnapping against him. 

Read Also
Mumbai: 24-year-old man held for kidnapping, raping minor
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Concrete road works beset with corruption, claims UBT camp leader Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: Concrete road works beset with corruption, claims UBT camp leader Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: State’s share in national population to drop by 2036

Mumbai: State’s share in national population to drop by 2036

Mumbai: Bollywood Production companies under I-T scanner

Mumbai: Bollywood Production companies under I-T scanner

Extortion from Mumbai builder: Man on the run since 2005 held by CBI

Extortion from Mumbai builder: Man on the run since 2005 held by CBI

Mumbai: Autorickshaw driver held for trying to kidnap 12-year-old boy in Parel

Mumbai: Autorickshaw driver held for trying to kidnap 12-year-old boy in Parel