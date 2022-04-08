Mumbai: Auto, taxi unions demand fare hike; accepted by RTO officers

On Friday, the various auto and taxi unions met the RTO officers officially presenting the demand for fare hike. This was accepted and now a final Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) meeting will decide the extent of fare hike. Apart from this, the issue of unavailability of taxi and auto stands were also part of the discussions.

Sources said that the argument was over 3 paise per km wherein the auto-rickshaw unions demanded Rs 1.31 per km while RTO calculations showed Rs 1.28 per km. Likewise, the taxi unions are demanding a minimum increase of Rs 2.45 per km though there is no clarity on the views of government or approximate calculation made by them.

"We have sought for a fare hike from Rs 21 to Rs 23 as base fare. As per our calculations, the per kilometre charge should increase by Rs 1.31. All these will now be studied and taken a call upon in the next meetings," said Thampi Kurien, auto-rickshaw union leader.

The per kilometre cost for autos now stands around Rs 14.20 over which they have sought the hike as well apart from the Rs 2 hike in base fare from the existing Rs 21. The per kilometre cost is usually the calculation which happens after the auto or taxi completes 1.5 km and later it changes every 100 meters or waiting charges start clicking it the vehicle is stuck in traffic.

"We put forth our demand in this meeting which included the need for a fare hike and also the issue of missing stands," said A L Quadros, veteran taxi union leader.

On Thursday, the taxi union wrote a letter to Additional Chief Secretary Ashish Kumar Singh demanding hike in black and yellow taxi fares; a copy of which is with Free Press Journal. The letter blames the hike in CNG prices which has shot upwards of 35 per cent since March 1, 2021.

Both the taxi and auto unions claim that the drivers are facing huge problems as far as parking or halting their autos and taxis are concerned. According to them more than 95 per cent of official parking stands have gone missing.



The taxi unions had stated that the number of their drivers have further dropped by 30 per cent primarily due to the recent hike in traffic fines which has burdened them. There are barely 10-12000 black and yellow taxis and total drivers too have dropped to 20,000 or so. The auto-rickshaw unions too are demanding a fare hike and have also made some calculations to prove that the hike is unavoidable.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 08:40 PM IST