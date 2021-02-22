Mumbai: Auto, taxi fares hiked amid rise in price of petrol and diesel

As the city of Mumbai witnesses a rise in the COVID-19 cases, petrol prices, the city will also have to face a hike in fare of auto-rickshaws and taxis. As the price of petrol and diesel is substantially skyrocketing day by day, the fare of of auto rickshaw and kaali peeli taxis has also been rised by Rs 3 per km. The city is already combating with the Covid situation, and now with a hike in fares, travelling will become costlier for commuters.

Minimum fare for autos has been hiked to Rs 21 from Rs 18 while for Kaali Peeli taxi the price has gone to Rs 25 from Rs 22. In Mumbai today the cost of petrol stands at Rs 97 while diesel is retailing at Rs 88.06.