Mumbai: Auto-rickshaw unions present list of demands to transport commissioner including Rs 10,000 'Covid relief fund' for 15 lakh drivers

The auto-rickshaw unions are making desperate attempts to save their fraternity. On February 9, the unions demanded Rs 10,000 per driver as 'Covid Relief Fund' for 15 lakh drivers across Maharashtra. They are also opposing two-wheelers that illegally operate on App-based aggregator platforms.

On February 9, at least 10 different auto rickshaw unions met Transport Commissioner Dr Avinash Dhakne at his Churchgate office and held discussions on various issues and presented their list of demands.

These included providing Rs 10,000 to each of the auto-rickshaw drivers - there are 15 lakh drivers in Maharashtra - for the initial Covid-19 period, waiving off the loan and its interest taken on auto-rickshaw during this Covid period, suspending the revised traffic fine amount, setting up of welfare schemes for auto-rickshaw drivers and their families; among other things.

"We have demanded Rs 10,000 as Covid relief amount for these auto-rickshaw drivers for a period of at least six months starting April 2020 when these three-wheeler vehicles were totally off-road. We have again reiterated the need to take action on two-wheelers that are ferrying passengers illegally through App-based aggregators. We have also demanded a Welfare Board with schemes like mediclaim for drivers and their families," said Shashank Rao, president, Mumbai Auto Rickshawmen's Union.

The App-based aggregator cabs are also blatantly operating two-wheelers on their App though according to the unions, there aren't any permission from the Transport Department or RTOs. This behaves like a direct competition to regular auto-rickshaws and those operating on a share basis.

On the other hand, people have been complaining that auto drivers especially plying on a share basis. According to the people, the auto drivers demand illegitimate tariffs from passengers and overcharge them and RTOs rarely intervene.

The unions have also demanded welfare schemes for drivers and their families. This includes pension, gratuity, plan to secure future of drivers and mediclaim and accident insurance schemes of Rs 10 lakh for the drivers and their families.

These unions claim in their letter written to the Transport Department that Covid-19 severely hit their businesses and left several drivers in a financially precarious situation.

