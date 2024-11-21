Mumbai: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Smashes Window Of BEST Bus, Injures Driver On Marve Road In Malad; Case Registered

Auto-rickshaw driver smashes window of BEST bus, injuring the driver on Marve Road, Malad | Representational Image

Mumbai: Police in Malad have booked an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly smashing the glass of a BEST bus and endangering lives. The incident occurred on Marve Road on November 19, and the case was registered the same day.

According to the FIR, Riaz Shaikh, 26, was driving a BEST bus from Malad Station to Malvani via Marve Road. At around 11.30am, Shaikh stopped the bus at Adarsh Bus Stop. As he resumed driving, an auto-rickshaw driver overtook the bus, stopped abruptly in front of it, and began arguing with Shaikh about overtaking. The auto-rickshaw driver allegedly abused and threatened Shaikh, warning him to get down or face harm.

Despite Shaikh’s attempts to explain the situation, the argument escalated. The auto-rickshaw driver retrieved an iron rod from his vehicle and struck the bus, shattering its glass. A shard of glass struck Shaikh’s nose, causing minor injuries.

Following the incident, Shaikh approached the police and filed a complaint. The police have registered an FIR under Section 3 (mischief causing damage to public property) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, along with Sections 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 324(3) (mischief causing loss to Government or Local Authority), and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.