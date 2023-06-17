Mumbai: Man Sets Wife Ablaze, Auto-Rickshaw Driver Saves The Day | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 33-year-old woman was set ablaze by her husband on Wednesday morning near Suman Nagar bus stop in Chunabhatti. The victim, Sarita Thakur, suffered 10% burn, and is currently at Sion Hospital, receiving treatments.

Girl child issue in country

According to Sarita's brother, Amar Singh, Sarita married her husband Sanjay Ramakanth Thakur, 37, 13 years ago. Two years after their marriage, when Sarita gave birth to a girl child, Sanjay was unhappy as he wanted a boy child. Over the years, Sarita had three more daughters, which angered Sanjay. Amar added that Sanjay started drinking and mentally and physically abusing Sarita about not giving birth to a boy child. Sarita had registered a case against her husband at RCF and Wadala police station.



She then decided to live separately along with her four daughters. Sanjay frequently came over to Sarita's place, armed, threatening her to come back home or he would attack her.

Auto driver rescues woman

On the day of the incident, he followed her when she was on her way to work, poured petrol over her and set her on fire using a lighter. An auto driver identified as Ismail Shaikh, who was passing by, poured a bottle of water on her and rushed her to hospital. The police have registered a case against Thakur under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.