Mumbai: Auto driver pelts stone at BEST bus driver, booked

In a case of road rage at Andheri's Saki Naka, a 49-year-old BEST bus driver has suffered injuries after he was hit by a stone by an auto rickshaw driver, who was scolded by the bus driver. The victim, identified as Kailash Daatkhile, was driving a BEST bus from Ghatkopar railway station to Chandivali, when the incident occurred. The auto driver and the passenger have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt among others.

Police said that the incident took place on Khairani Road in Saki Naka on Wednesday night, when Daatkhile, who was driving the bus with passengers on board, and had to apply emergency brakes after an auto stopped suddenly. The BEST driver shouted at auto driver, which allegedly aggravated him and he pelted stones at the bus, triggering Daatkhile.

In the incident, the accused damaged the bus light, mirror, and glass and also injured Daatkhile. The Saki Naka police have sought details of the rickshaw from the regional transport office (RTO) and a team has been formed to nab the two accused involved in the rage.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 06:53 AM IST