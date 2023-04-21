Mumbai: Auto driver assaulted by two men in Dombivali; video surfaces | Screengrab

Two men beat up a rickshaw puller and injured him with a knife at Indira Chowk in Dombivali East on Wednesday. The incident took place at around 11 am.

A case has been registered against the two assailants at the Ramnagar police station in Dombivali on the complaint of the rickshaw puller.

This entire incident was caught on CCTV.

According to information received, two unknown assailants slapped the rickshaw driver, who has been identified as Sitaram Shewale, on the head at around 7:30 am. After the driver inquired about the reason behind the slap, the two assailants attacked him with a knife.

On the complaint of rickshaw puller Shewale, a case has been registered against the attackers under Section 326 and Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Ramnagar Police Station.