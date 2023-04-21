 Mumbai: Auto driver assaulted by two men in Dombivali; video surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Auto driver assaulted by two men in Dombivali; video surfaces

Mumbai: Auto driver assaulted by two men in Dombivali; video surfaces

A case has been registered against the two assailants at the Ramnagar police station in Dombivali on the complaint of the rickshaw puller.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Auto driver assaulted by two men in Dombivali; video surfaces | Screengrab

Two men beat up a rickshaw puller and injured him with a knife at Indira Chowk in Dombivali East on Wednesday. The incident took place at around 11 am.

A case has been registered against the two assailants at the Ramnagar police station in Dombivali on the complaint of the rickshaw puller.

This entire incident was caught on CCTV.

According to information received, two unknown assailants slapped the rickshaw driver, who has been identified as Sitaram Shewale, on the head at around 7:30 am. After the driver inquired about the reason behind the slap, the two assailants attacked him with a knife.

On the complaint of rickshaw puller Shewale, a case has been registered against the attackers under Section 326 and Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Ramnagar Police Station.

Read Also
Thane: Passenger thrashed by auto driver for refusing to pay ₹10 extra in Dombivali
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Auto driver assaulted by two men in Dombivali; video surfaces

Mumbai: Auto driver assaulted by two men in Dombivali; video surfaces

Navi Mumbai: MVA wins APMC Panvel election unopposed

Navi Mumbai: MVA wins APMC Panvel election unopposed

Navi Mumbai: Maharashtrian Builders Association holds a seminar on 'Vedh Paischa' in Nerul

Navi Mumbai: Maharashtrian Builders Association holds a seminar on 'Vedh Paischa' in Nerul

Mumbai: Pret A Manger opens India's first store at BKC; know about the British coffee chain & what...

Mumbai: Pret A Manger opens India's first store at BKC; know about the British coffee chain & what...

Sharad Pawar-Gautam Adani meet: NCP leader Ajit Pawar says, 'Nothing wrong' if acquaintances meet

Sharad Pawar-Gautam Adani meet: NCP leader Ajit Pawar says, 'Nothing wrong' if acquaintances meet