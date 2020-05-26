Mumbai auto association writes to CM Uddhav Thackeray to allow operations of autorickshaws in city

Mumbai: Keeping in mind the plight of autorickshaw owners and drivers, Mumbai rickshaw men's association has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Transport Minister Anil Parab urging them to allow operations of autorickshaws in the city.

Ever since the lockdown has been imposed, autorickshaw drivers in the city are sitting at home without any income; some are forced to change their profession as many of them have taken to selling vegetables. Even though the government has passed a regulation allowing playing of auto services in emergency situation, police officers in the city harass the drivers forcing them to stay indoors.

"We have urged the government for allowing auto services in the city to resume. We are not forcing anyone to come out but there are many drivers who are willing to provide service," said Thambi Qurian, general secretary, Mumbai Rickshawmen's Association (MRA).