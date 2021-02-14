Mumbai: Aurangabad city can become a tourist centre for tourists across the world, says HC

Observing that Aurangabad city has a special place in the tourism map of India, the Bombay High Court recently said that the metro city can be developed as a "tourist centre" for tourists all over the world. The HC has accordingly ordered the city's civic body and the police force there to take appropriate steps to free the city from nuisance of encroachment, illegal parking and making space for pedestrians.

A bench of Justices Tanaji Nalawade and Mukund Sewlikar said, "On the tourism map of India, Aurangabad district has special place, due to places like Ajanta, Ellora caves, Bibi-ka-Makbara, etc. The tourists from all over the world came here."

"Aurangabad city can be developed as a ‘tourist centre’ for the tourists of all over the world. But, for that necessary steps need to be taken by all the authorities in that regard. This Court hopes that necessary steps will be taken to see that more tourists are attracted to Aurangabad as that will only help the persons of this area to get some job," the judges added.

The bench was seized with a suo motu petition over various nuisances like illegal parking, encroachment of footpaths, heavy traffic etc.

Present before the court on a hearing held last week, the civic chief of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, told the bench that he is taking initiatives to remove the encroachments and ensure that the city is made clean and beautiful. He further told that he has roped in certain NGOs to help in this project.

Further to decongest roads, the civic chief told the judges that he has proposed a 20 know track for cyclists and pedestrians alone, apart from allotting dedicated spaces for parking and hawking.

During the course of the hearing, the bench was informed that the famous Cannaught place area in the city, continues to see less space for pedestrians as most areas of the footpaths are encroached by shop owners, making the city look "shabby."

The bench also considered the action taken report submitted by the city's police commissioner, who too was present in the courtroom, against traffic violators. The top cop informed the bench that the police department has been coordinating and working closely with the civic body to remove all the nuisances.