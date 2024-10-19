Mumbai: 'AUCL' & 'WHT NOW' Launch Initiatives To Combat Cyber Crime And Cyber Bullying Among Youth Aims Safer Digital Environment

Neeti Goel, In Red, Advocate Akshat Khetan and Nivedita Shreyans |

With the alarming rise in cybercrime, particularly targeting the youth, AU Corporate Advisory and Legal Services (AUCL) and WHT NOW have joined forces to address this growing threat. Recognising the vulnerability of young people to cyberbullying and the urgent need for intervention, the initiative aims to foster a safer digital environment. During a press conference, experts emphasized that cybercrime is spreading at a “forest fire rate,” requiring immediate and coordinated action from both authorities and parents.

A key element of the initiative, now two months in operation, focuses on counseling victims of cyberbullying. According to the panel, they have successfully counseled 17 individuals via phone, preventing them from taking their own lives. “Counseling plays a critical role in addressing the emotional toll of cyberbullying,” the panel stated, underscoring the importance of mental health support in these cases.

Advocate Akshat Khetan, representing AUCL, revealed that the firm has committed to tackling cybercrime, which has become a serious issue for youth in India. He announced that AUCL and WHT NOW are working on an “Anti-Cyber Bullying/Ragging Policy,” with plans to present a white paper to the government.

“We need to adopt a ‘prognosis’ approach, focusing on preventing cyber threats before they escalate,” Khetan said. “Through this collaboration, we aim to offer not just awareness but practical support such as legal aid, mental health counseling, and mentorship for young people. Our goal is to empower and protect youth, ensuring a safer digital space for all.”

Neeti Goel, founder of WHT NOW, shared insights into her organisation’s impact in the past two months. The program, operated under the Parent NGO L B Trust, has already saved 17 lives from suicide. “Our team of psychologists, doctors, lawyers, and suicide prevention experts are available to support victims during critical moments,” Goel explained.

One of their key techniques involves asking victims to hold ice in their hand, which distracts them from the intense emotional distress they may be feeling, allowing the deadly impulse to pass. “We ensure follow-up care for at least a week after the initial call to monitor their well-being and provide ongoing support,” she added.

Read Also NCW launches online resource center to help women on issues pertaining to cyberbullying,...

Goel stressed that cyberbullying and its consequences should no longer be treated as a taboo topic. “When we receive a call, we make sure that the parents are informed and that we address the issue with the nearest police station. The children are often too scared to tell their parents themselves, so we step in to ensure the matter is handled appropriately,” Goel said.

Dr. Nivedita Shreyans, co-founder of the program and an educationalist, called for schools to play a more active role in creating awareness about cyberbullying. She emphasized that early intervention through education could help prevent cybercrime and bullying from escalating.

To further assist those affected, a helpline number was announced during the conference for anyone in need of support: 9019115115.