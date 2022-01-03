Mumbai: ATS gets custody of Suresh Pujari in extortion case

The ATS investigating the case of gangster Suresh Pujari has taken him in their custody in yet another case. The latest FIR of extortion was registered on the complaint of Mumbai based businessman who alleged that Pujari had called him in October last year and demanded ₹10 lakh extortion. The Vikhroli ATS unit is probing the case. The gangster is in their custody till January 11. The agency is probing whether the gangster was involved in terror activities. As per the information, the gangster has been involved in extortion activities and never came across his terro links, said a senior crime branch official. Pujari was detained in Phillipines and brought to Indian on December 15 the ATS arrested him in an extortion case registered at Mahtma Phule police station in Kalyan.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 07:02 AM IST