Mumbai: ATS arrests 2 from Himachal for possession of 564 grams of cannabis

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad arrested two men from Himachal Pradesh for possession of 564 grams of cannabis and learnt that this duo had purchased the banned drug from already arrested two persons who were held for possession of 34.5 kilograms of the banned drug seizure by the Pune Government Railway Police (GRP). Police also claim that the whole operation is being operated from Himachal Pradesh, wherein the drugs are being sent to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Goa.

Last month, the Pune unit of GRP had arrested two men from Himachal Pradesh and recovered 34 kilograms of cannabis worth more than Rs 1 crore, which was allegedly slated to be sold in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa and Pune. Acting on this information, police learnt that a large consignment of drugs distributed in Mumbai also was brought in from Himachal Pradesh and the probe was transferred to Maharashtra ATS.

Accordingly, Maharashtra ATS carried out multiple raids in Himachal Pradesh and Kullu in a crackdown on the drug cartel. Acting on a specific information, police arrested two men, identified as Vivek Kumar Singh, 35 and Suraj Shelar, 39 for possession of 546 grams of cannabis. During the probe it was revealed that these accused duo had purchased over two kilograms of contraband from Lalitkumar Sharma, the arrested accused in Pune GRP, connecting them to the crime. Police claimed that this contraband was purchased from Kullu, wherein the accused have been operating the drug racket.