Mumbai: At the age of 49, Jagdish Nagarkar is far from sanitary worker, he is now a notice clerk in BMC

Mumbai: At the age of 49, Jagdish Nagarkar is far from the sanitary worker he once was. With a law degree added to his cap, he is now a notice clerk in the Establishment and License Department in the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Inspired by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, he confesses,"I am trying to follow his path and desire to study much more."

Nagarkar took up his first job as a temporary sanitary worker in the BMC in 1989, where he would clean the city's drains. To improve his prospects, he pursued his SSC and HSC while being on the job.

In 1995, he was made a permanent employee in the municipal corporation. He went on to complete his degree in commerce in 2005. Till recently, the 49-year-old was working as a death registration clerk at the Bhoiwada crematorium.

I chose to work in the crematorium as the workload was not much there. I could easily study in peace. Even my family didn't know that I used to work there.

Then municipal commissioner Janardan Jadhav helped me when he came to know about my passion for studies,” said Nagarkar, who completed his law degree in a evening course at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar college.

Nagarkar's journey was filled with many ups and downs. Talking about it, he says, "I used to wake up early in the morning to get some time to study. After my shift, I would attend lectures and spend two hours studying."

Currently, Nagarkar is working as a notice clerk in the Establishment and License Department in the C ward of BMC.

He is not yet an eligible advocate, as he has not yet taken the oath required to be taken after completing law studies. To take an oath as an advocate, he would have to quit his job.