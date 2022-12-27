Mumbai: At Rs4,000 cr, Central Railway's revenue rises by 86.2% in Apr-Nov

Pixabay

Mumbai: The Central Railway's total passenger revenue registered between April and November is Rs4,077.62 crore as against Rs2,189.94 crore registered during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 86.2%. The CR earned Rs533.04 crore from suburban passengers in the aforementioned period while the last year's earnings stood at Rs200.95 crore. Hence, marking an increase of 165.26%. Currently, around 40 lakh passengers daily use suburban services of the CR.

As compared to the last fiscal, the CR witnessed a growth of 131.57% in passenger traffic and 86.20% increase in revenue from April to November. The goods revenue also shot up by 14.50% in the same period, said the CR spokesperson.

The revenue generated from non-suburban passengers in the same period rose to Rs3,544.58 crore from the previous year's Rs1,988.99 crore hence registering a growth of 78.21%. “The CR has been moving ahead in full steam and achieved remarkable growth in terms of passenger and goods traffic as well as revenue in the current fiscal,” said the official.

In November alone, the CR recorded a passenger count of 130.76 million passengers, including 115.65 suburban and 15.11 non-suburban ones, and generated a revenue of Rs570.86 crore.

Similarly, revenue collection from goods traffic stood at Rs5,207.29 crore between April and November. The earnings rose by 14.50% as Rs4,548.03 crore revenue was churned out in the same period of last year. The November data shows that Rs760.63 crore were generated from goods traffic in the previous month, which is an increase of 12.83% as compared to November 2021.

“The increase in goods traffic is attributed mainly to the business development units formed at zonal and divisional level. The aggressive marketing and various initiatives taken by these yielded new traffic and bridged a bond with trade and industry for new business,” said a senior CR officer.

