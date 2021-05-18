Mumbai: At least two killed due to Cyclone Tauktae in city

The extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae that created havoc in Mumbai on Monday has claimed atleast two lives. A woman from Worli has died after a massive banyan tree fell on her while a fisherman from Mahim drowned while rescuing other fisherman. Another fisherman from Madh who went missing since Monday morning after his fishing boat drowned near Madh sea has remain missing until Tuesday.

The witnessed widespread damaged on Monday due to gusty winds caused by cyclone Tauktae city, many trees uprooted across the city in one such incident a 45-year-old woman Sangeeta Khara died after a massive banyan tree fell on her around 5 pm on Monday. In the incident Kharat who was on her way home at BDD chawl received severe injuries, she was rushed to KEM hospital however she succumbed to her injuries and died during treatment, said Worli police.