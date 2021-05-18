Mumbai: At least two killed due to Cyclone Tauktae in city

The extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae that created havoc in Mumbai on Monday has claimed atleast two lives. A woman from Worli has died after a massive banyan tree fell on her while a fisherman from Mahim drowned while rescuing other fisherman. Another fisherman from Madh who went missing since Monday morning after his fishing boat drowned near Madh sea has remain missing until Tuesday.
The witnessed widespread damaged on Monday due to gusty winds caused by cyclone Tauktae city, many trees uprooted across the city in one such incident a 45-year-old woman Sangeeta Khara died after a massive banyan tree fell on her around 5 pm on Monday. In the incident Kharat who was on her way home at BDD chawl received severe injuries, she was rushed to KEM hospital however she succumbed to her injuries and died during treatment, said Worli police.
In an another incident a fisherman named Baban Patil, 50 died due to rough sea, he's body was recovered from Bandra Reclamation around 4.30 pm on Tuesday. According to Mahim Sagari police official, Patil and other three fisherman dived into the sea to rescue another fisherman stranded at a fishing boat, the latter's boat was sinking after it collided with another ship after loosing it's anchor. The other four safely returned however Patil could not make it.
In similar incident a fisherman named Dipak Nishad went missing after his fishing boat sunk after colliding with another ship near Madh Jetty on Monday morning, the other four fisherman with Nishad returned safely.
