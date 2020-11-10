Mumbai: At 19.2 degree Celsius, Mumbaikars experience coldest morning of season

After experiencing the minimum temperature of the season on Saturday, Mumbai witnessed the coldest morning on Tuesday as the temperature dropped to 19.2 degree Celsius.

While the IMD Santacruz weather observatory recorded 19.2 degree Celsius, the temperature recorded by the IMD Colaba observatory was 22.5 degree Celsius.

Last week, the weather bureau at Colaba had recorded a minimum temperature of 24 degrees, which was normal. However, weather experts had stated that the temperature may fluctuate between the normal level due to anticyclone wind patterns, but winter will arrive not sooner than December this year.

"For the next few days, temperature would remain below 20 degrees Celsius due to the wind patterns but it is safe to assume that winter will arrive by December," Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Skymet Weathers told The Free Press Journal.

Palawat had stated that temperature may fall below 16 degrees this December and Mumbaikars may enjoy extended winter till February this year.

(With inputs from Pratip Acharya)