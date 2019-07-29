Mumbai: Asthmatics fend for themselves

Kalyan: A 56-year-old asthma patient, Seeta Devi Yadav, had a panic attack when her building turned into a virtual island on Saturday, cut off from mainland on all sides.

That in turn set off an asthmatic attack. She lives with her husband and four children on the first floor and the water was fast closing in on them. To add to her breathing difficulty, electricity supply to the entire area was disconnected and the mobile network was also operative.

Recounts Rahul Yadav, son of Seeta Devi, “I took her to the second floor flat of one of our neighbours, Vijay Chikale, who has an invertor installed at this residence.

She started feeling better once the fan was switched on.” The incident happened at Shree Chintamani Heights in Hendrepada, Badlapur, on Saturday evening.