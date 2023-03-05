Mumbai: Assuming being made fun of, man stabs 1 to death in Punjabi Camp Colony area | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 56-year-old Antop Hill resident was stabbed to death by two persons after a fight broke out over a petty matter. The incident happened on Friday 11.30pm, when the victim, Govind Devendra, and his friend Sunil Saraswal, 37, who is a complainant in the case, were chatting outside their houses in the Punjabi Camp Colony area.

The two accused, Tarasingh Randhawa, and Surjit Singh, were passing by and assumed that Devendra and Saraswal were laughing at them. Randhawa and Singh started abusing Devendra. The fight became physical and Randhawa hit and punched Devendra in his stomach and chest and then stabbed him, with Singh grabbing him from behind. While Randhawa was caught by locals, Singh fled the scene but was caught within an hour. A case has been registered against the two for murder. They were presented in court by the police.