Mumbai: Assembly alone is empowered to withdraw impugned resolution on suspension, says Shelar & 11 suspended BJP legislators

BJP’s 12 suspended legislators on Monday said the impugned resolution of their suspension having been passed by the assembly no purpose would be served by the Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal holding a hearing in as much as it is the house alone which is empowered to withdraw the said resolution by further resolution.

They in a letter to the Legislature Secretary argued that a perusal of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rules, 1960 would show that conspicuous by its absence is a provision which empowers the Speaker/Dy Speaker to overturn a resolution passed by the house.

BJP’s suspended legislator Ashish Shelar on behalf of others submitted that the suspension has not been ordered by the Speaker/Dy Speaker and thus hearing conducted by the Dy Speaker would have no relevance in as much as the Dy Speaker would have no power to pass any effective order. ‘’I am submitting this reply while reserving my right to plead and contest my case on merits before the house,’’ he noted.

Shelar and 11 others were suspended in the monsoon session held in July last year for alleged misbehavior and disrespect to the chair. They have already filed a petition in the Supreme Court which issued the notice to the state government and the state assembly.

Shelar and others said that the winter session of the assembly was recently concluded but no steps with regard to the representations made were taken despite the fact that all representations were filed priort to its commencement.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 09:36 PM IST