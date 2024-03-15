Mumbai: 'Assaulted' Kashmir Man Accuses Colaba Police Of Inaction

A 41-year-old tailor, who hails from Kashmir and has been living in Colaba for 18 years, has accused the Colaba police of not taking action against his assailants. According to Younis Rather, he was assaulted on Tuesday by another tailor as the latter was acrimonious over his “thriving business”. The footage of the incident, captured on local CCTV cameras, has gone viral on social media. A day later after the 'assault', the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association wrote to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and also virtually called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action in the matter.

According to the police, Rather runs a tailoring business in Colaba and has several high-profile clients, including foreigners. Shahrukh Shaikh, who allegedly assaulted him, also runs a tailoring business next to Younis’ shop. Recently, the duo was arguing over snatching each other's customers and the matter escalated on Tuesday. In the CCTV footage, Shaikh can be seen thrashing Rather.

Details of case

From the police sources, the FPJ learned that Rather wanted to file an FIR, but the Colaba police didn't do so after the duo agreed that it was a business-related squabble during the questioning. However, Rather narrated a different story to this newspaper. He said that Shaikh opened his shop nearly six months ago. “Since then, he had a problem with my business as it was thriving. He hired goons to keep an eye on me, he had previously trespassed into my house and they (goons) followed me around. I am worried about my life,” said Rather.

Denying the version as narrated by police sources, he said, “I took my medical certificate which suggested injuries to my chest. I demanded an FIR against Shaikh, but they (police) ignored my request and sent me back.” Rather now fears that he may have to go back to Kashmir.

In its letter, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association said that the attack was “motivated by prejudice….the assailants also hurled derogatory slurs at him based on his regional identity”.