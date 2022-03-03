Mumbai: ASI, Head constables to be given more responsibility

Mumbai: The newly appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey has decided to give more responsibility to the constabulary staff. Soon they will be responsible for investigations as well as registration of FIRs.

The practice of constables performing station house duties at police stations, including registration of offences and investigating them, is widely used outside Mumbai due to manpower crises, but not in Mumbai due to the sensitivity of cases. Around a decade ago, the idea of assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) and head constables (HC) being given the responsibility was floated. They were provided with training, and in some police stations, were also given duties accordingly. However, the scheme did not work out as planned and soon the practice was stopped.

As per the order issued by the DCP (operations) Sanjay Latkar on Thursday, five ASIs / HCs that exhibit the potential will be selected from every police station and will be trained to perform station house duty, which involves the registration of FIRs and investigation at the regional level.

Following the training, they will be assigned duties under the guidance of officers who regularly perform station house duties. In the city, only police sub-inspector (PSI) rank officers or sometimes assistant police inspectors are given station house duties. “By training them to perform station house duties, it will eventually reduce the burden on the PSIs,” said Latkar.

Only selective cases of less importance will be handed to them for investigation. The police inspector (crime) of the police station will guide these personnel through the investigation, as stated in the order.

The procedure of identifying able personnel, giving them training, and later assigning them new responsibilities will be a continuous process, the order stated further, and regional commissioners have been asked to submit assessment reports on it.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 11:39 PM IST