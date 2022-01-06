Mumbai: Ashish Shelar seeks action against water and tanker mafias over illegal trade worth Rs 3,000 crore

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has launched Mission 2022 to win BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls defeating the estranged ally Shiv Sena, on Thursday alleged that water and tanker mafias have a free run in the city with an illegal trade of Rs 3,000 crore by exploiting water resources including wells in the city. BJP has urged BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal to order a probe by SIT and determine the amount of illegal water usage being carried out each of over 19,000 water wells said to be in use in Mumbai.

‘’Since there is no regulation or strict enforcement of the law, it is believed that illegal water tanker mafias are looting water to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore in Mumbai alone. Hence it is necessary to investigate these illegal and uncontrolled water thefts in Mumbai and instantly stop it by imposing huge fines on them. Considering the potential of Mumbai’s existing groundwater resources, it is essential to determine the water usage policy through scientific approach,’’ said BJP legislator Ashish Shelar in a letter to Chahal.

According to a survey conducted by the Central Groundwater Department, the city of Mumbai has more than 19,000 water wells, of which nearly 12,500 are bore wells. The BMC has issued notices to nearly 251 wells, of which 216 are illegal wells. Also, according to media reports, water worth nearly Rs 80 crore is getting stolen from a single water well, claimed Shelar.

While on one hand, the BMC has canceled the Gargai dam project, it is spending Rs 18,000 crore on desalination project, said Shelar and raised serious concern over this ‘water trade’ and Rs 3,000 crore worth illegal racket operational in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Grahak Panchayat Chairman Shirish Deshpande told the Free Press Journal, ‘’Water being drawn from wells and other sources is a totally unregulated area. Either the BMC or the state government should step in and try to regulate this distribution of water because they cannot be mute spectators of this loot.’’

Furthermore, Shelar has demanded that those found guilty for extracting groundwater without necessary permission or regulation must be immediately prosecuted and penal action must be initiated against them.

In another letter to the State Ground Water Commissioner, Shelar has urged that a policy of how much water should be pumped must be decided after studying the groundwater capacity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region including Mumbai. ‘’All municipal corporations in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region must decide on their own water conservation policy and implement it depending on their water requirement for playgrounds, gardens,’’ he said.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 08:10 PM IST