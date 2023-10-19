Mumbai: ASEAN Delegates From 9 Countries Visit MMRDA

ASEAN Delegates from 9 Different Countries Visited MMRDA | Kamal Mishra

Delegates from nine different countries, members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the ASEAN New Delhi Committee (ANDC), visited MMRDA on October 17, 2023. People from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) also joined them during this informative visit.

The visiting dignitaries included:

H.E. Dato Alaihuddin Hj Mohd Taha, High Commissioner from Brunei Darussalam.

Cambodia's delegates: H.E. Koy Kuong, Ambassador.

Delegates from Indonesia: Masni, Charge D'Affairs, H.E. Bounmy, Ambassador.

Delegates from Laos.

Malaysia's delegates: Amizal Rajali, Charge D'Affairs, H.E. Moe Kyaw Aung, Ambassador, Myanmar.

Singapore delegates: H.E. Simon Wong, High Commissioner.

Delegates from Thailand: H.E. Pattarat Hong Tong, Ambassador.

H.E. Nguyen Thanh Hai, Ambassador, Vietnam.

Dr. Vijay Rathod, IAS, Joint CEO, MIDC accompanied them.

MMRDA presented an elaborate overview covering various topics, including details about MMRDA's prestigious achievements and ongoing projects. The presentation began by showcasing insights into India's robust growth over the years, followed by Maharashtra's significant contributions to this growth. The presentation highlighted the impact of MMR's infrastructure development on the region's progress. A study of urbanization in the ASEAN member countries emphasized the importance of urbanization in the 21st century.

MMR's infrastructural achievements

The presentation also offered a glimpse of MMR's infrastructural achievements and MMRDA's vision for Mumbai's development. It provided a comprehensive overview of MMR's contributions to the nation's economy and addressed the challenges associated with urbanization, emphasizing MMRDA's commitment to addressing these challenges.

Delegates were presented with a detailed display of MMRDA's multidimensional projects that are set to transform the city's landscape and enhance its value. The presentation also highlighted the significant transformations achieved in and around the Mumbai Metropolitan Region over the past few decades.

The master plan for the expansion of the Mumbai Metro was visually presented, showcasing its potential to redefine the city's traffic and mitigate pollution in the coming years. The delegates also had the opportunity to learn about various ongoing projects, including the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Mumbai – Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project, Surya Water Project, and other proud endeavors of MMRDA. Additionally, MMRDA's past achievements in transportation and infrastructure were briefly displayed.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, expressed, "The Mumbai Metropolitan Region contributes significantly to our country's economy, accounting for about 5% of its GDP. We were proud to present our achievements to the honorable delegates from ASEAN countries. Their appreciation of our efforts to shape the future of MMR through well-defined projects and impactful objectives instilled confidence in our direction. I would like to express my profound gratitude to all the delegates who visited MMRDA and allowed us to showcase our illustrious accomplishments."

