Mumbai: As students hit the road seeking online exams, here's what education minister Varsha Gaikwad has to say

Several hundred students protested on Monday near the residence of Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad in Mumbai demanding that offline exams for classes X to XII be cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Gaikwad has said, "We've been continuously discussing students' health & safety. I told students to have discussions with me; I'll decide further. But we also have to keep in mind the two-year loss in school students' education."

The protest took place in Ashok Mill Naka in Dharavi and police had to resort to a mild baton charge to stop them from moving towards the minister's residence in the vicinity, an official said.

The students, who had assembled from areas like Thane and Nashik besides the metropolis on the basis of information shared on social media, did not have permission for the protest, the police official added.

"No student was injured in the lathi-charge. Some of them were brought to the local police station and released soon after," he said.

On being asked whether the crowd gathered on the directions of Vikas Fhatak, alias 'Hindustani Bhau', DCP Pranay Ashok said that an inquiry will be conducted and action will be taken .

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 05:44 PM IST