Mumbai: As dropout rate increases, 21 schools under BMC to now have classes up to Class 10 - Check out full list here

In an attempt to reduce the dropout rate, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to start 21 new secondary schools up to Class 10 in different pockets of Mumbai.
Currently, BMC schools run classes from pre-primary to Class 8 but this year, the BMC has planned to extend 21 schools in the city till Class 10 under the state board curriculum.
Full list of schools:
These 21 schools include Nawab Tank Tamil School at Byculla, Parel Povbawdi English School at Parel, Chembur Camp English School at Chembur, Mahul Gaon English School at Mahul Gaon, Paspoli Marathi School at Bhandup, Kannamwar Nagar Hindi School at Vikhroli, Subhash Nagar Hindi School at Bhandup, Paspoli Urdu School at Bhandup, Sakharam Tare Marg Marathi School No. 1, Sakharam Tare Marg Hindi School No. 2 and Sakharam Tare Marg English School at Dahisar, Bharucha Road Hindi School No. 1 and Bharucha Road Marathi School No.2 at Dahisar, Anand Nagar English School at Dahidar, Malwani Township English School at Malad, Oshiwara Hindi School No. 1 at Oshiwara, Manekaji Marathi School at Santacruz, Bandra Petit English School at Bandra, Poisar Hindi School No. 1 at Kandivali, Cama Road English School at Andheri and Posha Nakhwa Park Telugu School at Versova, Andheri.
Ramesh Pawar, deputy municipal commissioner, BMC, said, "Students face inconvenience once they complete their elementary education till Class 8 in municipal schools and tend to drop out."
Mahesh Palkar, BMC education officer said, "Often, students find it difficult to secure admission in state or private board schools for Classes 9 and 10 after completing their studies till Class 8 in a municipal school. We aim to extend these municipal schools till Class 10 so that students can complete their education from pre-primary to Class 10 in a BMC school itself."
Out of these 21 schools, eight schools are English medium, six are Hindi medium, four are Marathi medium, one school is Urdu medium, one Telugu medium and one Tamil.