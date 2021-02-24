Mumbai: As dropout rate increases, 21 schools under BMC to now have classes up to Class 10 - Check out full list here

Ramesh Pawar, deputy municipal commissioner, BMC, said, "Students face inconvenience once they complete their elementary education till Class 8 in municipal schools and tend to drop out."

Mahesh Palkar, BMC education officer said, "Often, students find it difficult to secure admission in state or private board schools for Classes 9 and 10 after completing their studies till Class 8 in a municipal school. We aim to extend these municipal schools till Class 10 so that students can complete their education from pre-primary to Class 10 in a BMC school itself."

Out of these 21 schools, eight schools are English medium, six are Hindi medium, four are Marathi medium, one school is Urdu medium, one Telugu medium and one Tamil.